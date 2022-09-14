BERN TWP., Pa. — St. Joseph Medical Center is stepping up care for sexual assault victims in Berks County.

The hospital's nurses underwent training to help survivors recover, and they're partnering with specialists in the field. The service is available to patients 24/7.

St. Joe's said it now has 10 specially trained nurses who completed extra coursework and hands-on training to provide the highest level of care for survivors of sexual assault. It's called "Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners" training, or SANE.

"This program is really important, because I think what the public doesn't understand is if you go to one hospital, you may receive care from someone who has no training in sexual assault care," said Sheridan Miyamoto, associate professor of nursing at Penn State.

The exams that need to be done on victims of sexual assault are highly technical exams and require a lot of knowledge about the process and what someone has been through.

"This is a really challenging, difficult trauma that somebody has experienced," Miyamoto said. "You need somebody who is skilled in both how to provide trauma-informed patient-centered care, as well as do really important evidence collection that's essential if we want to seek justice outcomes."

"This will enhance our ability to obtain forensic evidence, which goes a long way to being able to prove the elements of a sexual assault," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams, who was present at the introduction.

The program pairs the nurses at St. Joe's with an expert SANE nurse present virtually, who will provide a second set of eyes and advice.

"They'll be able to say to the SANE-trained nurse that's in the room, 'Do you see that there? Maybe we should take a picture of that,' or 'Have you noticed this over here? I think we should focus on that,'" said Jenna Mastromarino Riley, a nurse manager in the emergency department. "[Something] that might not be visible to someone who has only one this for a few months, so it connects them with someone who has been doing this for years."

The program is currently available, and additional nurses are already training for the SANE program.