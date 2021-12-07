BERN TWP., Pa. — St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township has a new way of treating patients with a variety of cardiac rhythm disturbances.
The hospital on Tuesday opened a new electrophysiology laboratory, which is part of a $13.5-million, 5-phase upgrade to the heart and vascular services it offers.
"We have been leaders in this community around the use of new technologies to improve the quality of life for patients with chronic or potentially dangerous heart rhythm problems," said Dr. Chris Rogers, a cardiac electrophysiologist with Penn State Health Medical Group – Berks Cardiology. "Our intent is to continually improve our capabilities to ensure that we can bring our patients the widest range of specialized treatments close to home."
The hospital said new imaging technology will allow its cardiac electrophysiologists to treat their patients with less radiation, while new telecommunication technology will improve collaboration and communication during procedures.
The first phase of the project — a new hybrid cardiac catheterization lab — opened at St. Joe's in February 2019.