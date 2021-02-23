COVID-19 - coronavirus vaccine center in Bern Township
Chad Blimline | 69 News

BERN TWP., Pa. - St. Joseph Medical Center and other hospitals in the Penn State Health network have begun offering COVID-19 vaccines to members of the public who meet Pennsylvania's Phase 1A eligibility.

St. Joe's announced Tuesday that it has established a community vaccine site at the EnerSys Technology Center on Route 183, south of the hospital's campus, in Bern Township.

"We are doing our part to vaccinate as many people as possible, as effectively as possible, and our ability to do that depends on vaccine supply provided by the federal and state governments," said Dr. Peter Dillon, Penn State Health's chief clinical officer. "We continue to ask the public for patience as we await additional vaccine supply in the weeks and months ahead."

Those who are eligible for the vaccine can set up an appointment through Penn State Health's direct-scheduling website or call center (844-774-8883). Walk-in appointments are not available.

