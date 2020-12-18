BERN TWP., Pa. - The growing demand for COVID-19 testing is prompting St. Joseph Medical Center to make some changes in its drive-thru testing site.
The hospital said Friday that it will move the site from its campus parking lot on Route 183 in Bern Township to a dedicated location across the street, at 2493 MacArthur Road.
The new location will be up and running Monday morning, with new hours for testing being from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. each weekday.
Hospital officials said the changes will allow them to meet the need for more people who need to be tested for the coronavirus.
"On Dec. 1, our busiest day since testing began, our staff administered more than 700 COVID-19 tests through the hospital and our campus testing locations, a number that reflects the recent surge we're seeing in the region," said Dr. Jeffrey Held, St. Joe's vice president for medical affairs. "As those numbers continue to increase, moving the drive-thru location will allow us to streamline the process and avoid any unnecessary delays."
St. Joe's recently expanded the walk-up testing site at its downtown campus at 145 North Sixth Street. That site is open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
To be eligible for testing, patients must have been evaluated and given an order by a healthcare provider. In addition to that order, patients must present photo identification and an insurance card, if applicable.
No appointment is needed for testing.
Penn State Health said it recommends those who are concerned that they may have COVID-19 call their provider or the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-PA-HEALTH before going to a clinic, urgent care center or emergency department.