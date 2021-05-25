READING, Pa. | Several organizations in Reading received grants to help them support those in need in the community.
The St. John’s UCC Reading Fund of Berks County Community Foundation has awarded three grants, totaling $12,700, to programs at three organizations in Reading, said the Berks County Community Foundation.
St. John’s United Church of Christ established the charitable fund with the Community Foundation in 2020 as part of the church’s process to cease operations, the foundation said.
This year’s grants were the first-ever awarded by the fund, which will annually award grants to support organizations, programs, or initiatives that make one or many contributions to the community. The foundation noted these actions could include anything from reducing hunger, meeting a pressing need for youth, offering shelter or improving housing, or creating open space.
Distributions from the fund are made with a preference for organizations, programs, or initiatives that are closer in proximity to the former church’s location, officials stated.
This year’s recipients, grant amounts, and programs supported were the Salvation Army of Reading, Olivet Boys & Girls Club of Reading and Berks Count, and the Clare of Assisi House, according to the foundation's press release.
St. John’s was founded in 1871, as St. John’s Reformed Church of Reading.
In 2017, a majority of its remaining members voted to dissolve St. John’s United Church of Christ as a legal entity.
This led the church to filing with Berks County Court to transfer much of its assets to the Community Foundation in 2019, and to give its building and some assets to Open Door Mennonite Church in Lancaster County, to establish the South 9th Street Mennonite Church in the building, Berks County Foundation noted.
In 2020, the St. John’s UCC Reading Fund of Berks County Community Foundation was created to continue the church’s mission.