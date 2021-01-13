BERN TWP., Pa. - St. Joseph Medical Center's senior leadership team now has a new member.
The hospital announced Wednesday that it has appointed James Bennett as vice president and chief operating officer.
Bennett will initially be responsible for working with surgical services and medical staff leadership to recruit physicians, grow case volume, and improve the surgical process, officials said.
"Jim brings more than 25 years' experience in health care, including executive leadership within an ambulatory surgery and surgical hospital system," said Joseph Frank, St. Joe's interim president. "As part of our senior leadership team, his experience will be essential as we develop our clinical and operational initiatives, particularly as we emerge from the shadow of COVID later this year."
Bennett joined Penn State Health in 2014 as the administrator of Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center. In 2017, he became the CEO of the Surgical Institute of Reading in Spring Township, where he oversaw a staff a more than 200 people and the operations of a surgical hospital, an ambulatory surgery center and three outpatient physical therapy centers.
Bennett's connection to Penn State extends beyond his professional career. He earned a master's degree in health care administration and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Penn State.