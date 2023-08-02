ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. - The Saint Lawrence post office is open for business once again.

Postal officials announced last month that the Reading Station Post Office, located at 3115 St. Lawrence Avenue, would suspend operations until further notice due to damage sustained during recent flash floods.

Operations were temporarily moved to the Gus Yatron Post Office on North 13th Street in Reading.

Retail hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.