ST. LAWRENCE BOROUGH, Pa. - A U.S. Postal Service facility in St. Lawrence Borough has temporarily closed its doors.

Postal officials announced Tuesday that the Reading Station Post Office, located at 3115 St. Lawrence Avenue, has suspended operations until further notice due to damage sustained during recent flash floods.

Officials say all operations have been moved to Gus Yatron Post Office located at 2100 North 13th Street in Reading.

Retail hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Customers are reminded to bring proper photo identification to pick up their PO Box mail.