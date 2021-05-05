HAMBURG, Pa. - A Hamburg based St. Luke's OB/GYN practice is welcoming new patients.
The new office, St. Luke’s OB/GYN – Complete Women’s Care is part of the St. Luke’s University Health Network and will start accepting new patients on May 6th.
The office is part of the St. Luke’s Health Center – Hamburg, located at 9 Dave’s Way, Hamburg, 19526.
Obstetrician-gynecologist Hazel A. Tuazon, MD of St. Luke’s OB/GYN – Complete Women’s Care will see patients at the new office.
“As a young mother, I appreciate the challenge of juggling family and other responsibilities,” Dr. Tuazon says. “While we’re busy taking care of everyone else, we have to make an effort to prioritize our own health. By opening my office in Hamburg, we are making it easier for women to do that and receive the high-quality care they need. We take the time to get to know our patients and what makes them unique. We really listen to them and understand their needs, goals and motivations at every life stage.”
Board certified in gynecology and obstetrics, Dr. Tuazon completed her residency at St. Luke’s University Health Network and has since remained with the Network. Her interests within the gynecology and obstetrics field include routine and high-risk pregnancies, minimally invasive surgeries, family planning, contraceptive management options and treatment for menopause.
Dr. Tuazon is fluent in English and Tagalog, a language spoken in the Philippines.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing our OB/GYN services to Hamburg,” says Justin Kashner, Women’s Health Service Line Administrator at St. Luke’s University Health Network. “St. Luke’s is well-known for delivering excellent quality and highly personalized care to our patients. Our doctors make a connection with their patients that you can’t find anywhere else. I am confident that under Dr. Tuazon’s excellent leadership, her patients will feel valued and receive the compassionate care they deserve.”
New patients can make an appointment by calling 484-822-5154.