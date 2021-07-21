BIRDSBORO, Pa. | Rain shortened the day for St. Mark's Lutheran Church volunteers, donning red shirts and helping those in Valley View Mobile Home park in Amity Township.
Despite the weather, Natalie Aaron, the project coordinator, stated that, "Rain is not gonna stop us."
The showers sent the crew of well over 100 volunteers back to base camp, a back lot of the church that more so resembles an upstart home construction company's storage facility.
"All the equipment, all the volunteers, everyone whose out here helping and it is a charity. It's a local charity. It's outside the walls. Literally outside the walls," noted Aaron.
"It's the concept of living, being outside of the church no one knows what's going on inside of a church and impressions of what it is," stated Stewart Wells, from the Build Each Other Up project.
For the aptly named Build Each Other Up project, entering its sixth year of service, there's been plenty of planning and action going on outside the church.
"We have four days of mission trips in Birdsboro but we have months and months ahead of planning but we're really excited to see how it comes together," said Aaron.
As the church's outreach efforts continue to grow, so do the amount of volunteers needed to handle these projects.
"Actually what we're looking at doing is we're in the process of becoming 'Mission Trip Birdsboro and Beyond' next year it will be 'Mission Trip Birdsboro and Beyond,'" added Wells.
As for the rest of this year, the crew plans to return to the Valley View site Thursday.