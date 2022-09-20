READING, Pa. — Workers are removing pieces of the past to open the proverbial door to the future of the longtime home of one of the most storied minor league franchises in baseball.

"So, trying to be as gentle as we can to get the brick out of the wall," said Lee Brumbach, a masonry instructor at Reading Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center. "To use at the entrance in the hallway in the new facility they'll be building."

At FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, there's a new team of rookies putting in the work. They're students at the Reading Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center.

"We're using some small hammer drills to chip out some of that mortar and loosen the brick," Brumbach said. "The key is to be very careful. We want to reuse them, so it's not just a full demolition."

Beyond the real-world experience, the students will have a showpiece to bring their families to for years to come.

"We haven't had any live projects in a long time, many years at my school, so to be out of the school, on a real project in their community," Brumbach said. "Some students live real close to this, walk by it every day, just to see the progress, that excites them."

It's all to make way for a multi-million dollar, year-round use facility.

"Number one, this remains a city-owned facility," said Reading Councilwoman Donna Reed. "Number two, we know that because of Major League Baseball league requirements, which we have no power over but we have to deal with, we needed to do this to keep the team here."

Multiple facets from Baseballtown came together for the project.

"The importance of this as a gathering place, its revenue importance," said Reed.

In addition to new facilities for Reading Fightin Phils players, the project will add an event space that will reshape the look of the 61-year-old stadium.

"What a beautiful setting. To be here, you're going to be looking up at the mountain and the fire tower and looking over, across to the airport, where the airplanes come in," Reed said. "It really is a very convenient setting and it's a beautiful setting."

The work is scheduled to be finished in time for the R-Phils' home opener on April 11, 2023.