READING., Pa. – During its committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night, Reading City Council said it wants to begin holding discussions with stakeholders to start the process of developing land along Riverfront Drive.

John H. Miller, Jr, chairman of the authority, attended the meeting at the request of council because the authority owns the property.

“In looking at that from a major development point of view, which absolutely should be done, we need to be looking at the land from Riverfront Drive all the way up to 3rd St. as the major economic driver behind any major redevelopment,” Miller said. “As a board, we have not had a chance to discuss that park. I want to be very clear about that, and that my opinion is not necessarily that of the complete redevelopment authority board. It does seem as though it's in the best interest to view that parcel of land as sort of a perpetual park, and something that perhaps the city should be in ownership of and not necessarily the redevelopment authority.”

Councilman Wesley Butler said council members should not look at gatherings along the river as a noise and trash problem, but rather as an opportunity for the city.

“I was down there on Saturday for Riverzilla, and that was like a glimpse of what it should look like,” Butler said. “The space that people across the river complain about, I call the sweet spot because there's an area of sand which is the Penske Beach sweet spot.”

Butler said the sandy area along the river is very difficult to get to and the city should make the location accessible.

Miller said the areas could become something of real beauty with real economic value, but such a project could cost millions of dollars.

Mayor Eddie Moran said he was loving the fact that council was entering into a dialogue of potential solutions for the Riverfront.

“I'm loving the fact that we're seeing potential economic opportunities,” Moran said. “With that said, I'm also concerned that we don't take more than we can handle as a city and as an administration.”

Moran said he would like to begin the process by offering food trucks permits to be located by the riverfront in a controlled manner.

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said it took a problem (of noise and trash) to get council back on the right track of having a dialogue.

“Let's build on that problem and say that we know that this needs to be replanned and used appropriately,” she said. “We've sort of forgotten about the riverfront, except for the annual events and the cleanups. We have basically made that an orphan piece of land. We need to get back on track and invite all the stakeholders.”

Councilman Chris Daubert said he believed the mayor’s suggestion for food trucks was a “fabulous idea.”

“I think part of what we need to do is get more people there, so it's going to take something like that to get it started or else we're just going to sit here talking and talking,” Daubert said.

Council president Donna Reed said she liked the idea of food trucks, but that the city must have a presence with police or public works.

“We're so short staffed in our Police Department and in public works, so we have to really strategize that out because we need a city presence.”

Miller attempted to push back on the ideas saying council might be a little ahead of itself on the riverfront.

“There's a lot of logistics to put into place there, especially with the ownership and the redevelopment authority looking at the liability issues there,” Miller said.

“The easiest thing for us to do with no plan right now is what is being done, which is to keep everybody out.”

But as an alternative, Miller said council should look at developing parking around the rose garden circle in city park because he has observed many more people using the park in the past three years.

“What we could do is to continue to build on the things that are working well,” Miller said. “Why not focus our efforts on building up and making that park the very best thing you can possibly have before moving on to the next item so that we aren't spread too thin. It may be the very best way to build and keep building progressively on top of what's already working.”

Butler said he wanted to keep talks about the river ongoing and questioned what could be the next step.

Moran said he wanted to assure Bulter that by the end of this week, he plans to involve his administration.

“I plan to begin deliberating with my cabinet to see what kind of resolutions or immediate opportunities may exist until we dialogue further,” Moran said.

Reed asked Miller to have discussions with the redevelopment authority and report back to council at an appropriate time.