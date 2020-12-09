READING, Pa. – A shooting in a south Reading neighborhood lead to a standoff that lasted for more than two hours early Wednesday afternoon.
Neighbors were absolutely unprepared for what happened on South Sixth Street.
"To have state troopers and military men out here? It's insane; I have never seen it...never," said resident Zoraida Vazquez.
It all started when police got a call about a domestic disturbance at 519 S. Sixth St. around 1 p.m.
"I heard a loud bang, but I didn't expect nothing of it," said a man named Amil, who asked for his last name to not be used.
"I went to the bathroom, then saw cops outside," he said. "Then I looked and the lady said her sister got shot in the leg and they were keeping her hostage."
Police say a man shot a woman, then locked her in a bedroom. That led to a standoff with more than a dozen officers.
"Knowing that it's happening in my very own neighborhood where my children play and stuff...it's absolutely very terrifying and very scary," said Vazquez.
As the minutes passed and the woman's family stood by waiting for any news, no one knew how this would end. Neighbors could only stand by and offer prayers.
"May God bless them because I don't know how I'd be handling everything if the shoe was on other foot, but I just wish them the best and may God bless them and everything turn out fine," said Vazquez.
After two hours, police said the man surrendered peacefully, and the woman was taken to the hospital. She looked conscious and alert as she was put into the back of the ambulance.
As for the suspect, police aren't releasing his name or giving out information about what kind of charges he's facing, but neighbors say he always seemed a bit odd.
"The guy who shot her — we all know him because we all live on the block, so like he always seemed weird he just off, but I never expected something like this to happen," said Amil.
There's no word yet on the woman's condition, but neighbors say they are just grateful and relieved she left that house alive and that no one else was seriously injured.