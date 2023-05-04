WEST READING, Pa. - May the Fourth be with you!

The unofficial Star Wars holiday brings fans from far, far away together for a day.

To commemorate, actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, is receiving a posthumous star on Hollywood the Walk of Fame, and a store in West Reading is offering galactic deals on common and rare collectibles alike.

The force is strong at Symbiote Collectibles in West Reading.

"It's May Fourth, Star Wars Day," said Max Hirneisen, owner. "May the Fourth be with you!"

At the store off Penn Avenue, a galaxy far, far away doesn't feel so distant.

Fans are celebrating Fisher finally having her star.

"Which, overdue, but better late than never," said Hirneisen. "She's fantastic."

They can also bring their favorite heroes and villains home with them.

"Definitely interested to see if he's got any Mandalorian," said James Weir, a customer from Pottstown. "Need more Baby Yoda in my life!"

Early figurine prototypes, considered rare and hard to find, can also be bought.

"They are pretty tough to find because they all supposed to be destroyed," explained Hirneisen, while showing the prototypes. "Occasionally, some get snuck out of the factory and end up in the collectors' market."

Higher priced items, like an authentic 1980's Boba Fett ship valued at more than $250,000, aren't for sale.

However, fans of the franchise say it's not about the things they can collect but the feeling of comradery they find on May the Fourth.

"I've seen so many people who would have never talked before that are just best friends now because they started talking about Star Wars one day, and they never stopped," said Hirneisen. "It's for everybody, especially now as they continue to expand the galaxy. There's just so many stories. So even if you're not into one thing you can find something you're into."

"We don't have to hold back," said Weir. "We can just be as nerdy and as weird as we can be about it, and it's actually socially acceptable."

All Star Wars merch is 10% off; people who come in wearing Star Wars-themed attire will receive a 15% off discount on any item now through Sunday, too.

The saga may be set a long time ago, but it's still as timeless as ever.

May the Fourth be with you, until Friday, aka Revenge of the Fifth.