AMITY TWP., Pa. - Police and pathologists have suddenly been handed a clue to someone's demise. Who, and how, are the big questions.
Over the weekend, a 13-year-old playing in the backyard of an Amity Township home made the discovery of a human skull in a pond.
"It's going to be a mystery. I'm not certain that this mystery's going to be solved anytime in the near future," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
The coroner's office and the Keystone Dive team responded, but weren't able to find anything else. Police say pathologists are examining the skull to get a sense of where the investigation could take them next.
"At this point, the only human bone we have found to date is the skull," Adams said.
Adams says it can be difficult to try to extract DNA from a skull. He says it's possible the mystery could drag out for quite some time.
"Detectives from my office and Amity Police are going to work diligently on trying to identify this person. But there's a mystery that remains out there," Adams said.
Adams said it's possible that search teams could go back and look for more clues.
But right now, there is no timetable for answers.