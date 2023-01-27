RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – It may only be January, but state agriculture officials are looking ahead to the spring.
They're warning about the dangers of the upcoming bird migration and the illnesses that could be carried and transmitted.
"If it came around — the avian flu — it would be devastating," said Justin Steinmetz.
The highly contagious disease can cost small-time farmers, like Steinmetz, big time.
"It's basically a virus that spreads from bird to bird to bird," Steinmetz explained. "It contaminates the feed and the food that comes from birds and the eggs, so you essentially have to cull the entire flock."
Steinmetz invites people to his farm in in Ruscombmanor Township to pet and play with the chickens, roosters, turkeys and other animals that live on the property, so the loss would also be personal.
"Especially for people like us — that treat our birds like pets, rather than livestock— it's a very sad day when that happens because you have to put them down," he said.
Last year, Steinmetz had his flock tested amid finding a dead bird at his farm and a confirmed outbreak of the disease that, at the time, caused more than 3.8 million bird deaths and infected 19,000 ducks in Lancaster County. He says he received negative test results, and currently, he says he sees no signs of the influenza.
"We have now put our birds behind fence, so they do not have the ability to free range all the way around the property, and we have livestock guardian dogs that keep a lot of the other birds away," he added.
Signs and symptoms of the avian flu include sudden death without any clinical signs, lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production, swelling, purple discoloration and incoordination, among other indicators.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recommends farmers have a strong biosecurity plan, and keep visitors to a minimum. People should also wash their hands before and after touching poultry.
"If you notice anything, you can call the United States Department of Agriculture," explained Steinmetz. "They will come out and test your flock for free."
The last reported detection in Pennsylvania, according to USDA's website that tracks outbreaks, came last November in Berks.
Currently, the USDA reports there are no birds affected in Pennsylvania.