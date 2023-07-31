READING, Pa. – Passing a budget in Pennsylvania has turned into a month-long political stalemate, as Gov. Josh Shapiro and the state legislature can't come to an agreement.
Time is ticking and time is money. Payments are not being made to organizations like the Berks Area Agency on Aging.
"A budget impasse is a very big deal for us because basically, our agency currently receives about $9 million a year of funding, which is primarily state funding," said Jessica Jones, director of the Berks Area Agency on Aging.
Right now, the organization has asked its providers to continue providing services even though they are not currently getting paid.
"It is very concerning because we always worry that our providers will be able to continue to provide the services while they are not receiving their allotted payments," said Jones.
That would mean cutting services on which many senior citizens rely. Berks Encore, which oversees the Meals On Wheels program, is also feeling the pinch.
It's president and CEO, LuAnn Oatman, says the organization has to move money out of investment folders to cover costs, and it is holding back on making any purchases.
"We're going to do our best, I guess to what they normally say, Rob Peter to pay Paul, and keep our heads above water," Oatman said.
So far, Berks Encore is staying above water, but they're not sure for how much longer.
"My advice for the state or whatever what's going on with the budget: I would encourage all of our senior constituents to contact your local legislatures and tell them it's time to pass the budget, because they need the programs and services that are at risk of being halted," Oatman said.