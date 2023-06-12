HARRISBURG, Pa. - The application window for Pennsylvania's Property Tax/Rent Rebate program has been extended.

State officials announced Monday that the deadline for older adults and disabled Pennsylvanians to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022 has been extended from June 30 to December 31, 2023.

Claimants of the program are encouraged to file and submit their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov

“So far this year, we’ve already seen more than 50,000 of our rebate applicants use myPATH to file their applications online. This shows us that many of our customers are finding this online tool to be an easy way to make sure their applications are filed seamlessly and processed as quickly as possible,” said Acting Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne. “Other eligible applicants can take advantage of myPATH in the coming months now that the program deadline has been extended through the remainder of the year.”

Governor Josh Shapiro called for a major expansion of the PTRR program in his 2023-2024 proposed budget. Under the proposal, the maximum standard rebate would increase from $650 to $1,000.

Income limits for renters and homeowners would be made equal and both increase to $45,000. Officials say income limits would also be tied to the cost of living moving forward, so people who receive a rebate won’t lose their eligibility through no fault of their own in the years to come.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. Currently, the income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1.