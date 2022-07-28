READING, Pa. - It's more than just a great opportunity for one Reading-based actress and dancer.

"Doing the sizzle reel was more like a dream come true for me because growing up in Reading, it's very hard to when you're in a small town,” said Luz Garcia.

The sizzle reel for Reading Film Studios takes her out of a small town and through a wild cinematic adventure, all filmed in Reading.

"It's pretty cool how we went to a different scene jumping scene to scene just to see how they edit that,” Garcia explained.

The studio on Canal Street stays busy and now a recent state film tax incentive that brings the tax credit to $100 million, as well as $5 million for independent films could bring more projects to the area.

“The tax incentive is nothing but a bonus to help productions come here,” said Scott Kunkle, with Reading Film Studio.

Those at the Reading Film Studio say the tax incentive is a great bonus but they also want to continue to tout Reading's location for future film projects.

“I love it we need more productions coming here,” Kunkle said. “We are in between New York and Philadelphia it's a good alternative."

Creatives behind the studio hope the sizzle reel and this new tax incentive help draw more filmmakers to Reading and Berks County.

So many locations to shoot around you have a wide variety of locales to use you have our film studio here,” Kunkle said.

"We are a city that is full of people that are hungry with talent they are hungry to grow,” Garcia said.