BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said more than $500,000 will grow urban agricultural infrastructure statewide, and it said $10,000 is heading to the Berks County Conservation District.
"It'll help us continue our urban agriculture program in the city of Reading," said Dean Druckenmiller, district executive of the conservation district.
The money is from Gov. Tom Wolf's Farm Bill. According to the Department of Agriculture, it aims to grow agricultural infrastructure by investing in small businesses to increase the scale of operations to meet demands of local communities.
The department said people should have access to food by walking, without driving. The Berks County Conservation District tells us food deserts in cities have always been an issue.
"Basically, equipment, supplies, materials, things like that for any kind of projects that some of our partners and agricultural groups within the city would like to do," Druckenmiller said.
According to the state, urban agricultural infrastructure ranges from rooftop gardens to vertical or indoor farming.
"It is really about agriculture," said state Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks). "It's an economic driver. It is an environmental driver in our towns and our cities."
Schwank said Goggleworks in Reading is expanding upon urban agriculture, making the connection to Lauer's Park Elementary School.
"What a difference this is making in revitalizing that whole corner of the city," Schwank said. "Urban agriculture is important."