HARRISBURG, Pa. - State money will help the Mt. Penn Fire Company recover from some struggles it endured in 2020.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded the fire company a $60,000 grant. The money, officials said, will be used to replace a 20-year-old squad/utility vehicle.
"This particular apparatus is particularly busy responding to the many medical assist emergencies we are called to, and a replacement is very much needed," said Chief Timothy Waldman. "2020 has been an especially challenging year for the dedicated volunteers here at Mt. Penn, and these funds will be put to good use."
A blown motor on Mt. Penn's ladder truck also dealt a big blow to the budget, a good part of which is supported by the all-volunteer fire company's annual fastnacht sale.
"COVID compounded the issues and seemed to derail our plans for a new squad," said Tom Staron, one of Mt. Penn's firefighters. "This grant now lets us purchase the squad we had planned to and make necessary repairs."
Berks County state Rep. Mark Rozzi said he was happy to help the fire company secure the grant.
"This experience has been rewarding," Rozzi said, "allowing my office to partner with members of the local community to help keep our neighbors and residents safe by finding the state funds needed to make a difference while also offsetting costs to taxpayers."