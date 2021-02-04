HARRISBURG, Pa. – As state lawmakers begin budget negotiations, a cloud of concern involving "human error" hangs over the session, and a hard-fought sexual abuse amendment is now essentially orphaned.
"To me, there definitely has to be an investigation," said state Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks. "Being in this fight and along this journey, constantly coming up against barriers and walls, you can't put anything past anybody."
Rozzi says two options are on the table to help victims pursue claims currently hindered by the statute of limitations. They can statutorily change a bill that creates a two-year window, or do an emergency constitutional amendment to move it forward.
"So we'll see where that goes, but right now, we are just trying to take the temperature of the legislature to see really if there is a path which would be better to go," Rozzi explained.
As Rozzi continues to explore other options in Harrisburg, another survivor and victim advocate in Berks continues to speak out.
"Not all that shocking that something else was a stumbling block," said Mary McHale. "This is not the first time that we reached almost the end in view and the carpet was ripped out from underneath us."
McHale says this isn't just about victims of sexual abuse by clergy members but all victims of abuse having an opportunity to seek justice.
She worries about a rise in abuse due to the pandemic, but does believe that Gov. Wolf is sincere in his desire to help straighten out the current issue.
"He called us personally, an emergency Zoom meeting, to tell us personally and to reassure us that he was gonna get to the bottom of this," McHale explained.
A clearer answer as to the next step for the proposed amendment could come before the end of the week.