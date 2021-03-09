Supply and demand.
It's an often simple equation, but sometimes the supply is limited and demand is high. In this math problem the COVID vaccine is the common denominator - things get tricky.
"The formula is so complicated. It's very hard for people to understand why a much more rural county is receiving so many more doses than a county in an urban area with a much higher population," said Pennsylvania State Sen. Judy Schwank.
According to Schwank, things are not adding up for those of us here when it comes to vaccine availability.
"However as the weeks have unfolded I'm seeing more and more that Berks County is falling lower in the list in terms of the number of vaccines that we are receiving," Schwank said.
The county continues to work with the Area Agency on Aging and BARTA to have all the logistics laid out for the county's first mass vaccination site.
"They're putting everything in place that we need to have a good site and a smooth operation but they need the vaccine to be able to do it," Schwank said.
As a mass vaccination site is in the works in Berks and those at the federal level push forth with mass vaccination goals, will the county be in the best possible position to accommodate vaccine needs?
"In order to get everybody vaccinated, as we're hearing from President Biden by May, we are gonna be getting a lot more doses soon. We better have in place a better system to roll that out," Schwank said.