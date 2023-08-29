HARRISBURG, Pa. - It's an ongoing issue that isn't being removed.

"This is becoming more of an issue and something that needs to be addressed,” said State Rep. Joe Ciresi, a lawmaker who serves part of Montgomery County.

He wants to hold hearings regarding trash removal issues impacting customers of A.J. Blosenski.

“Is there any blockades that are up on the legislation, that we should look at to make sure that this can proceed?,” Ciresi asked.

The company acknowledged the issues on its website, citing staffing and service struggles.

"I think that what they're having issues with is staffing and making sure they have the right amount of people. And where I know they're trying to correct the problem, that still doesn't correct the problem. The trash is sitting in the streets,” said Ciresi.

The state representative says it's a matter of choice, but that may also be part of the problem.

"What happens when we run out of haulers? Then what happens?,” he questioned. “What happens when there's one hauler left and they don't want to pick up the trash in your neighborhood?"

He said a lot of his constituents already switched haulers but was adamant this isn't an issue in other parts of the state.

"It's interesting, because when I speak to my colleagues from the western part of the state, the Pittsburgh area, and they are like, 'What do you mean you have separate haulers?' They all have one hauler for their township or borough,” Ciresi said.

As fast as the trash can pile up, Ciresi hopes potential hearings in Harrisburg in the near future can help prevent this problem from compounding.

"This can't be unique to Montgomery County, Chester, Bucks, Lancaster, the Lehigh valley area. Like, this can't be unique,” he said. "Eventually, it's going to move to somewhere else."