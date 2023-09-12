HARRISBURG, Pa - The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) and the Pennsylvania Treasury Department are hosting an informative webinar to aid students and families in planning for postsecondary education, including the importance of the PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP).

The 1-hour event, scheduled for September 14 at 6:30 PM, will be hosted by PHEAA’s financial aid experts Linda Pacewicz and Dan Wray and Treasury’s PA 529 expert David Dominick.

PA 529 accounts can help Pennsylvania families steadily and strategically save for future educational expenses while getting great tax benefits. PA 529 accounts can be used to save and pay for a variety of education expenses at many career and technical schools, certain apprenticeship programs, 2- and 4-year universities and more.

“A lot of families use the PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan because it allows them to save for their children’s future education at today’s tuition rates,” said Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. “And now is a great time to invest! I’ve waived GSP fees for 2 consecutive years, saving account owners nearly $11 million to help them set aside even more for their children’s education. We’re excited to partner with PHEAA on this webinar to help families understand how this powerful option works.”

In addition, the free webinar will cover the best practices for keeping education-related debt to a minimum and additional resources and opportunities for closing any gaps in funding.

September’s schedule also includes four other free webinars, hosted by PHEAA’s financial aid experts, to guide students and families searching for scholarships and affording tuition as well as understanding the financial aid timeline.

Register for any of the upcoming financial aid webinars at:

https://pheaa-events500.webex.com/webappng/sites/pheaa-events500/meeting/home