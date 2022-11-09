READING, Pa. – The state's acting labor and industry secretary visited Reading for a career fair Wednesday.
Dan Kuba stopped by the CareerLink job fair at the Abraham Lincoln.
One organizer said more than 240 job seekers came in the first hour, and they expected 500 by the end of the day.
Officials said more than 90 employers in a variety of fields were on hand. That includes manufacturing, construction, health care, finance and more. Employers were looking to help workers find their dream jobs.
"When people find a job that they absolutely love," Kuba said, "it just makes life a lot better, and it makes it a lot easier."
