READING, Pa. - State officials were in Reading Thursday for a progress report.

They were here for a firsthand look at several projects that are being paid for with state funds.

Their tour included a look at the multi-million-dollar changes underway at FirstEnergy Stadium and a trip to Alvernia University CollegeTowne.

"What I'm excited about in Reading, and what the Shapiro administration really wants to move forward, is investing in communities that have a plan," said secretary of the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Rick Siger.

City, state and civic officials in Reading and the surrounding area showed Siger the plan they have.

"I said 'You've got to come to Reading' and I kept persisting and asking him to make that visit," said Senator Judy Schwank (D - 11th District.)

During the multi-stop tour, officials were able to view and learn about progress on several different projects happening in the area, ending with construction on the brand new Redner's Event Center at FirstEnergy Stadium.

They also looked at a major project on GoggleWorks Center for the Arts' campus that would turn an existing blighted building into a kitchen to be utilized by Helping Harvest food bank. It will also be the new location of the Reading Science Center plus provide space for artist studios, learning and living spaces.

"Frankly, this is just one project that needs to be done and what's exciting to me is we're doing it with the collaboration of public and private funds," said Jim Boscov, chairman of Our City Reading.

The tour also stopped at Centro Hispano and Alvernia CollegeTowne.

"What I heard today is led by state legislators, by the mayor, by civic and business leaders," said Secretary Siger. "There's a plan. There are key investments that folks want to make, and we want to be a partner in helping move Reading forward."

"I think he's gotten a good idea and given us ideas about where we go from here... we've got a lot of work to do yet but we're on our way," added Senator Schwank.