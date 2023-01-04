HARRISBURG Pa. - State officials are trying to tackle drug use at restaurants.

Officials with the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs say the restaurant and hospitality industries struggle with addiction more than others, and the state rolled out the "Just Five" initiative to try and help.

It's a free online platform that aims to raise awareness about addiction and provide information about treatment.

"One thing I have learned over the years is that having conversations about substance use disorder is difficult," said Steve Ross with the DDAP. "We might feel like we don't have the right words to say, or we might feel like we're offending someone."

Officials say a better understanding of substance use disorder helps identify those who need help.

You can find out more about the Just Five initiative here.