TILDEN TWP., Pa. - State police and county detectives say a narcotics investigation led them to a large quantity of marijuana products and other illegal drugs.

On the afternoon of February 16, members of the PA State Police Vice/Narcotics Unit in conjunction with the Berks County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force, served a total of three search warrants at locations in Berks and Lehigh counties in relation to a drug investigation.

The first two were served at Edge Self Storage in the 700 block of Hex Highway in Tilden Township, Berks County.

The remaining warrant was for the home of 36-year-old Andrew Kacsur in Emmaus, Lehigh County.

Authorities say due to the amount of evidence recovered, two trucks were needed to transport it all to state police facilities.

Investigators say they seized the following:

866 THC vaporizer cartridges

1,783 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

220 units of THC edibles

6,962 grams of THX wax

300 pounds of processed marijuana

450 bottles of THC liquid

372 psilocybin edibles

3 bottles of liquid LSD

2 rifles

1 pistol

Bulk amount of U.S. currency

Kacsur was arraigned Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to deliver, firearms offenses and related charges. He is in Berks Couty Jail on $1,000,000 bail.