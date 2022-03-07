Exeter Township Fire

Photo provided by Exeter Township Fire Department

EXETER TWP., Pa. - An electrical issue caused a massive fire in Exeter Township.

State Police are officially classifying the fire as accidental in a report released Monday.

The report says electrical activity associated with an extension cord and the items plugged into it started the fire. The report also says it started between a wooden cabinet and the wall in an office area.

The fire took place on the 700 block of Hall Avenue in Exeter Township. Police estimate the damages from the fire to cost $100,000.

