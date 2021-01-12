ALSACE TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police have identified the person who was struck by a car while walking along Pricetown Road in Alsace Township.
Dacoda Pauley, 28, suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Pricetown Road, between Skyline Drive and Hickory Lane.
Pauley, according to the police, was walking west in the eastbound lane when he was hit by the eastbound sedan.
An ambulance rushed Pauley to Reading Hospital for treatment of his injuries; the driver, a 55-year-old woman from Fleetwood, was not hurt, the police said.
The state police said their collision analysis and reconstruction (CARS) unit and their forensic services unit are assisting with the investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them by calling their Troop L headquarters in Reading at 610-378-4011.