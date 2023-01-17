WOMELSDORF, Pa. - State Police are on scene in Womelsdorf Tuesday night investigating a bank robbery.

Officers were dispatched to the Fulton Bank in the 2400 block of Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:30 p.m.

Police confirmed a weapon was discharged in the area of the bank, but no one was injured.

State police say the man who committed the robbery was wearing a blue ski jacket and black sweatpants. Police said he was driving a newer model Chevy Impala and was last seen traveling on Route 422 East.

A sign taped to the bank's entrance stated that the branch is temporarily closed.