Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early-morning rash of vandalism last week in Berks County.
Authorities report that someone damaged at least eight vehicles in Alsace and Ruscombmanor townships on Aug. 1. The damage occurred sometime between roughly 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.
State police said in a news release that several vehicle windows were damaged with either a pellet gun or a small-caliber gun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Reading barracks at 610-378-4011.