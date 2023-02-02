TILDEN TWP., Pa - Emergency crews had a wreck in flames and two different liquids to deal with as temperatures dipped at an accident scene on I-78.

“The products react based on temperatures,” explained Jarrod Emes with the Union Fire Company in Hamburg. “Some don’t like hot, some don’t like cold, so it’s a matter of getting an ID so we can identify the product and then know how to handle it.”

The incident Wednesday night in Tilden Township involved a PennDOT truck and a tractor trailer, three miles west of the Route 61 exit.

“Responders did the best they could with suppression efforts last night with containing a lot of oil, diesel fuel,” said Emes. “The product that the truck was hauling, that was actually juice. Juice product.”

Officials say the juice was Capri Sun and they often have to use different tools and methods to prevent it from damaging the environment and nearby waterways.

“We do our best to remediate it with hazmat supplies,” Emes explained. “Oil dry, pads, things like that to keep the waterways protected.”

Crews familiar with the area say preparedness is key as more commercial trucks are hitting I-78.

“Obviously, the truck traffic is increasing daily with the infrastructure upgrades around here,” Emes said.

Only minor injuries were reported with this incident and it does remain under investigation.