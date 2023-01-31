MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police in Reading are investigating a series of diesel fuel thefts from a Maxatawny Township gas station.

Investigators say on January 11, a red 53-foot tractor trailer pulled up to the gas pumps at the Rutter's in the 15000 block of Kutztown Road. The driver proceeded to pump over 170 gallons of diesel fuel, valued at $864.81, then left without paying.

In a separate series of thefts at the same gas station, taking place between January 6 and January 19, a white in color tractor trailer pumped diesel four different times and left without paying. Police say the thief made off with over 485 gallons of fuel valued at $2,483.50.

Investigators have not said if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop L Reading at 610-621-8630.