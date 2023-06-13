ALSACE TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies at an Alsace Township gas station.

The first happened just before 5 a.m. on June 10 at the Sunoco in the 3100 block of Pricetown Road.

Authorities say a white male came from the direction of Oley Road towards the rear entrance of the convenience store. The robber told the employee to walk inside the store as he took a small black firearm from his right-side pants pocket.

Once inside, the man walked behind the counter and grabbed a large cardboard box, filling it with tobacco products. He then instructed the employee to open the register and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The man then left the premises through the rear exit.

Investigators describe the man as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, black gloves, black/green backpack, orange knit hat, yellow surgical mask and sunglasses.

The second robbery occurred early Tuesday morning at the same location.