NEW MORGAN, Pa. - It was a tense and scary scene at the Abraxas Academy in New Morgan where Pennsylvania State Police say around 50 teens were involved in a riot that broke out on 4th of July evening.

"You have some kids in there that are in there for some pretty serious stuff," said PSP Trooper David Beohm, PIO for Troop L.

"They broke a water pipe, they broke fire alarms, and they also broke the video surveillance equipment."

Officials say the facility is secure and residents are being kept in locked areas.

State Police say no one got out of the building during the incident, but it took about 40 people, several of whom were state troopers from three counties and law enforcement from all around Berks County, five hours to get the anarchy under control.

"I think it could've been much worse for both law enforcement and those kids," stated Beohm.

State police say the incident stemmed from a fight and quickly grew.

Beohm says despite the large number involved there were only two residents with minor injuries and one staff member with a concussion. No law enforcement injuries were reported.

Several of the teens will be facing more charges. "Some of the kids are going to be charged with riot and aggravated assault," Beohm added.

The investigation is still active and officials are trying to put together all the pieces.

They say they are very grateful for all the help from surrounding agencies to get the incident under control.