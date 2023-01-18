WOMELSDORF, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation of a robbery at a Womelsdorf bank.

Officers were dispatched to the Fulton Bank in the 2400 block of Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the robber brandished a 30-30 lever action rifle in his right hand and held a camouflage backpack in his left.

As he approached a bank teller demanding money, investigators say he fired a single shot in the teller's direction. No one was injured.

State Police say he's a white male, approximately 5'5", wearing a blue ski jacket and black sweatpants.

He was driving a newer model silver Chevy Impala and was last seen traveling on east on Route 422.

Anyone with information is asked to call PA State Police at 610-378-4011.