ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police say two armed robberies happened three days apart at a Sunoco in the 3100 block of Pricetown Road in Alsace Township.

Investigators tell 69 News they believe photos show the same robber. Police said both robberies happened just before 5 a.m.

"They're almost identical in timeframe as far as when the actor or armed robber comes into the store," said Trooper David Beohm.

Police say on Saturday, the robber came from Oley Road, near the rear entrance of the store. He told an employee to walk inside.

According to investigators, once inside, the robber told the employee to wait by a cooler. Police say the man then walked behind the counter, grabbed a cardboard box and filled it with tobacco products. He then had the employee open the cash register.

"He's wearing a sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatshirt and he's all covered. He has a hat on in both of them," said Trooper Beohm.

On Tuesday, police believe the same man, wearing a light gray-colored hoodie, entered the store, pointed a gun at the employee, placed the worker in a cooler and asked for the games of chance money.

Investigators say he also filled a cardboard box with tobacco products, scratch-off lottery tickets and cash. The robber then fled out the rear entrance and headed south on Woodside Avenue.

"Don't think your information that you saw is insignificant. Call us, let us decide if it's insignificant or not," said Trooper Beohm.

State Police say they are looking for any additional surveillance footage in the area.

At this time, police say they do not know how much money the robber got away with.