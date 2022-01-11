GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Crashes continue to raise concerns on I-78 in Berks County. Pennsylvania State Police said they are monitoring things on the highway, but they also need drivers to help them out.
I-78 saw more crashes over the weekend, including one that ended with a tractor-trailer on its side in Greenwich Township.
The list of crashes on the highway seems to only keep growing.
"We're out there doing our thing that we're doing, but we can't fix everything," said Trooper David Beohm.
He said state police have multiple enforcement measures in place throughout the stretch, including extra people.
"We have extra people out there — enforcement, visibility, our commercial vehicle inspectors are out there, concentrating mostly in the construction zone area of things," Boehm said.
"The drivers have to take some onus on themselves also, right?" Beohm said.
A pair of crashes on the same night in December left five people dead.
"They're still both under investigation," Beohm said.
Police are urging drivers when they are out to look ahead and pay attention to the forecast.
"If PennDOT is putting out something and says, 'Don't drive on the roads this evening because it's going to be bad out,' well, your trip to the store or to visit somebody should probably wait," said Beohm.
PennDOT's Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program puts cameras in several construction zones, including some on I-78 in Berks County. The goal of that program is to crack down on speeding, change driver behavior, and improve work zone safety.
According to PennDOT, the program issued shy of 220,000 violations in 2020. Of them around 11% were repeat offenders, according to the report.
"We still have to, as responsible drivers, be able to, you know, look further than the front of your hood is what I like to say," Beohm advised. "Look ahead."
He is also urging drivers to look in their rearview mirrors when stopped or slowing down on the road to make sure drivers behind them are also stopping. He said it is good to give yourself some room in case you have to get over.