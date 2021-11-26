READING, Pa. – A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Connecticut has been arrested in Berks County.
Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested Carlos Pagan-Reyes during a traffic stop on Sixth and Greenwich streets in Reading on Nov. 24.
Initially, Pagan-Reyes lied to officers about his identity, but their investigation revealed he was wanted in Connecticut for homicide.
They say Pagan-Reyes is also wanted by the U.S. Marshal's Service for a violation of Megan's Law.
He faces several felony charges and a firearms violation.