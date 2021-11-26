Pennsylvania State Police

READING, Pa. – A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Connecticut has been arrested in Berks County.

Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested Carlos Pagan-Reyes during a traffic stop on Sixth and Greenwich streets in Reading on Nov. 24.

Initially, Pagan-Reyes lied to officers about his identity, but their investigation revealed he was wanted in Connecticut for homicide.

They say Pagan-Reyes is also wanted by the U.S. Marshal's Service for a violation of Megan's Law.

He faces several felony charges and a firearms violation.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.