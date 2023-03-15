WINDSOR TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are providing more information about a police incident that happened Tuesday in Windsor Township.

It began around 1 p.m. as a domestic disturbance at a home on Upland Court. At one point, officials say a 49-year-old woman fired a gun from a bedroom window into a wooded area.

Police were called and troopers worked to remove the remaining residents from the house.

Authorities say police then set up a perimeter around the house. N. 5th Street was closed at Mountain Road for hours while they attempted to make contact with the woman.

SERT team members eventually made entry around 7 p.m., taking the woman into custody.

She was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and has not been charged with a crime at this time.