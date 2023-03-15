Upland Court police incident
WFMZ-TV / Jack Reinhard

WINDSOR TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are providing more information about a police incident that happened Tuesday in Windsor Township.

It began around 1 p.m. as a domestic disturbance at a home on Upland Court. At one point, officials say a 49-year-old woman fired a gun from a bedroom window into a wooded area.

Police were called and troopers worked to remove the remaining residents from the house.

Authorities say police then set up a perimeter around the house. N. 5th Street was closed at Mountain Road for hours while they attempted to make contact with the woman.

Upland Court police incident

SERT team members eventually made entry around 7 p.m., taking the woman into custody.

She was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and has not been charged with a crime at this time.

Scroll down for comments if available