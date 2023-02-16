READING, Pa. - State Police in Reading have released more information about how they helped to rescue a kidnapped woman last week, and what she did to signal that she was in danger.

Trooper Ethan Brownback described a scary situation that crossed multiple counties, including Berks.

During a traffic stop late Friday night, Brownback said the woman was discreetly trying to communicate that she was being held against her will without alerting the person who allegedly kidnapped her.

"She was forced to withdraw several hundreds of dollars from multiple ATMs in Luzerne County all the way down to Berks," said Brownback.

According to troopers, the money added up to approximately $700.

A fateful traffic stop in the area of Route 61 and Zions Church Road in Perry Township is where a subtle signal ultimately alerted State Police that the 34-year-old was in trouble.

"She was trying to whisper a little bit. At that point, troopers weren't quite able to understand. She, then, actually had an electronic device, and she was able to communicate through that electronic device showing troopers that she was in danger," explained Brownback.

Trooper Brownback said police pulled over a pickup truck that had an erratic driver. They say the man behind the wheel presented a fake ID. After troopers managed to get the woman out of the truck, they say the man took off at a high rate of speed.

"At that point, they transported the victim back to PSP Hamburg for further questioning which is when she notified that she was behind held against her will and that her and her husband were previously kidnapped and were both inside the vehicle," he added.

The woman and her husband were not hurt.

"Thankfully, PSP Wilkes-Barre was in custody of the husband, and they were able to transport him down to PSP Hamburg. Thankfully, everybody's health and wellbeing is intact," stated Brownback.

Trooper Brownback said the woman did a good job discreetly alerting troopers to the situation.

There was a warrant issued for the driver of the pickup truck who was believed to be armed, according to Brownback; 69 News has learned he may have been tracked down. We will provide more information as soon as we can.