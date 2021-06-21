BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are looking for new leads in a nearly half a century old cold case.
It was an early November night in 1972 when a Berks County couple would have their lives forever changed.
Almost 50 years ago when a now empty building on the corner of Four Point Road and Schubert Road in Bethel Township was the Seven Stars Hotel, Roy Metz and his wife stopped in to ask for directions. The couple also had a drink or two but upon leaving they only got out to the parking lot before tragedy struck.
"When they were leaving somebody had come up to Mr. Metz after Mrs. Metz got into the vehicle and stabbed him," says Trooper Daniel Womer, a cold case investigator with the Pennsylvania State Police Troop L.
Metz 58, died at the hospital shortly afterward.
At the time of the crime, it was about 7:00 at night and already dark. Police say Metz's wife was only able to describe the assailant as a thin man and unfortunately nothing ever materialized of that lead.
Trooper Womer says cases like this can be frustrating when there's so little to go on. "It could be anything," says Womer, "robbery, it could have been personal. None of that's been reported."
Investigators are retesting evidence with modern technology to find out if they can get a DNA match. With the crime happening so long-ago Trooper Womer says he doesn't want it to be forgotten.
"I hope with these older ones that it gives the family some closure if we're able to solve it even if the actor happens to be deceased," says Womer. "That we're able to at least say 'hey if this man were still alive, we'd be arresting him for your father's homicide.'"
If you have any information about the case, contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.