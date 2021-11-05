Ronald Lee Garmen

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing Berks County man.

Ronald Lee Garmen, 61, was last seen at a residence at the 900 block of Route 143 in Greenwich Township, where he lived with his girlfriend, according to a news release from state police.

His girlfriend woke up and saw that Garmen was not in the house around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30. She contacted Garmen’s mother to see if she knew where he was, state police said. Garmen’s sister reported her brother missing at PSP Hamburg.

A search of the area was conducted Thursday and Friday, but Garmen was not found, state police said.

Garmen is 5-foot-11, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact PSP Hamburg.

