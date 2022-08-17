PENN TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the people who stole off-road vehicles and power tools from a property in Berks County.

Authorities said two people stole several items, including a dirt bike and four-wheeler. The theft happened earlier this month in the 5700 block of Bernville Road in Penn Township.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.