SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. - State Police are looking for eight individuals that walked into the CVS in Shoemakersville last week.

But instead of shopping, police say the group was on a mission to steal makeup and take off.

"They left, got in the car, and headed south on 61," said Trooper David Beohm with Pa. State Police Troop L.

Troopers describe the cars they drove off in as a black sedan, silver sedan and a black SUV.

Beohm said there's no link to other thefts in the area at this time, but police say the way this one played out is similar to others.

"Over the course of the last year, I know the Ultas were getting hit with the same kind of MO," said Beohm. "Multiple people come in, they fill the bags then they're in and out like that then they're gone."

Trooper Beohm added that it's not happening in just in one spot.

"It may be Reading and then this group could run to Lancaster," Beohm explained. "I don't feel it's in one local area, it's more of a broad base."

And while the broad location of hot spots for these thieves can make it more difficult for law enforcement, it wont stop them from tracking them down.

"We're up for a challenge," said Trooper Beohm. "If you break the law, we're gonna charge you if we can."