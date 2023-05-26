BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Troop L (Berks, Lebanon, & Schuylkill Counties) is currently seeking candidates for Camp Cadet.

Camp Cadet is a police-oriented summer camp for boys and girls ages 12 - 15. Candidates must reside in Berks, Lebanon or Schuylkill County.

This year's camp, which runs August 13 through 19, will be held at Camp Manatawny in Douglassville, Berks County.

All camp activities are supervised by a counseling staff of state and local law enforcement.

Participating cadets will view presentations by law enforcement (bomb squad, SERT, patrol, K-9, aviation, FBI, computer crimes) as well as participate in activities such as marksmanship, swimming, horseback riding, volleyball and kick ball.

Applications can be found online at www.pacampcadettroopl.com

You can also apply in person at any of the Troop L stations located in Reading, Hamburg, Jonestown, Frackville, and Schuylkill Haven.

Cost for Camp Cadet is $200.00 plus a $10.00 application fee.

All applications must be returned by June 16.