READING, Pa.- Two recent pursuits that ended in crashes in Berks County could have easily been avoided, State Police say.

"If the cop gets behind you and he has his lights and siren on, pull over," said Pennsylvania State Trooper David Beohm,

A state police pursuit in the Mt. Penn area early Saturday morning resulted in a nasty crash on Perkiomen Avenue near Howard Boulevard. That crash remains under investigation.

Another State Police pursuit Tuesday night that ended in Exeter Township stemmed from a "Move Over Law" violation.

"A trooper here from Reading was on a traffic stop on Route 12 in the area of 183, which is in the city," said Beohm. "While on the traffic stop, a car goes by in the right lane [at a] high rate of speed."

Beohm says the trooper left the traffic stop to try and catch up with the car that passed him.

He caught up with it near 422 and 176, which is where the actual pursuit began.

"They end up going down 422, the vehicle then crashes around 422 and Lincoln," Beohm explained.

Authorities say the fleeing car rear-ended another vehicle. Beohm says the driver being pulled over should have stopped.

"You don't have to compound the problem, to now be the move over law violation, and now you're looking at aggravated assault by motor vehicle, reckless driving, all these other charges," cautioned Beohm.

No word on the extent of any injuries in last night's crash.

There are pending charges for the driver of the vehicle being pursued.

Beohm says a lot of variables go into a decision to pursue.

He told 69 News that all pursuits involving law enforcement are put into a statewide database and are reviewed.