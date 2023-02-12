HAMBURG, Pa. - Police in Hamburg say they removed a woman from a vehicle who was being held against her will.

On February 10, 2023, the Pennsylvania State Police, Hamburg, conducted a stop on a maroon, 2021 Dodge RAM with Ohio registration. During the stop, the 34-year-old female passenger secretly alerted the police that something was wrong.

The police then removed the woman from the vehicle and the driver took off from the scene.

According to the police report, the woman had been reported hours earlier as a missing/endangered person. She was being held against her will by the driver.

The driver is described as white male, approximately 45 to 50 years old. He provided police with false identification during the stop.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Trooper Reiter, PSP Hamburg, at 610-562-6885.